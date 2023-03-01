Gram Panchayat staff lock private college for property tax default in Khammam

The sarpanch told the media that the college management was acting negligently despite many reminders and serving of notices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Barugudem sarpanch and secretary locked the main gate of a private college for defaulting property tax in Khammam Rural mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday.

Khammam: In an innovative protest against property tax defaulters, the staff and sarpanch of Barugudem in Khammam Rural mandal in the district locked the main gate of a private college run by the Mohammadiya Educational Society.

Village sarpanch Pallerla Pandaiah, secretary Korivi Rekha and staff went to the college on Wednesday along with an earthmover, with which they also dug a trench in front of the college main gate.

They staged a protest shouting slogans demanding the college management to clear property tax to the tune of Rs.55 lakh that was due for the last 15 years.

The sarpanch told the media that the college management was acting negligently despite many reminders and serving of notices.