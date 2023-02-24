Harish Rao visits NIMS, enquires about health condition of Dr Preethi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday night visited Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to enquire about the health condition of Dr Preethi and also meet the family members of the PG medical student.

The Minister also interacted with senior health officials in the hospital and directed them to ensure best possible health care facilities are available to ensure Dr Preethi makes a quick recovery.

Later, Harish Rao made it clear that a thorough enquiry into the incident is underway and strict action will be taken once the enquiry report is received.