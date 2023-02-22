Twitter divided over stray dog incident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representative pic

Hyderabad: In the wake of the unfortunate incident where stray dogs mauled a 4-year-old to death in Hyderabad, netizens on Twitter are divided with some finding the strays at fault and others defending them. #straydogs was one among the trending topics on the platform on Wednesday.

Expressing rage and sorrow, some users shared their own horrific experiences of street dog attacks, while others called for a strong move to tackle the increasing number of attacks.

“#straydogs have become a really big problem in every part of Hyderabad, so as in Nizampet area too. I was bitten by a rabis infected stray on Sunday, when I was stading on the roadside with my bike (sic),” wrote one user.

On the other hand, animal lovers and activists wrote about the atrocities against street dogs and questioned the carelessness of the parents of the deceased boy.

“What about when so many stray dogs were killed brutally in Kerala? As much as it is sad that this happened with the kid, did you all raise your voice against the brutal killings of stray dogs just few months back?(sic),” one activist said.

Some users particularly targeted animal activists. “While most logical people agree this is a problem, the amount of animal rights activists justifying or showing zero remorse for the attacks, is pathetic,” wrote another user.