Grammys 2023: Lizzo says Beyonce “changed my life” as she wins Record of the Year award

In her victory speech, Lizzo praised musicians who had influenced her, including Prince and Beyonce, whom she referred to as "the artist of our lives," a reference to Adele's statements about Beyonce at the 2017 Grammys.

By ANI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Photo: AP

Los Angeles: American rapper and singer Lizzo has won the 2023 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category for her special single ‘About Damn Time’.

Talking about Queen B, she said, “I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you make me feel, I was like, ‘I wanna make people feel the same!'” For the Record of the Year honour, she beat out ABBA, Adele, Beyonce, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Steve Lacy.

Earlier, Lizzo turned the Crypto.com Arena into church at the 2023 Grammys with a gospel-tinged performance of ‘Special’. She opened the performance with a snippet of her hit song ‘About Damn Time’ before fusing a gospel choir with electric guitars for an uplifting rendition of ‘Special’.

Lizzo earned a total of five Grammy nominations this year for ‘Special’ and ‘About Damn Time’, including album of the year, pop vocal album, song of the year, record of the year and pop solo performance.

She started the night with three Grammy wins under her belt from 2020 for best pop solo performance for ‘Truth Hurts’, best traditional R&B performance for ‘Jerome’ and best urban contemporary album for ‘Cuz I Love You: Deluxe’.