Grand affair: KCR’s birthday celebrated in erstwhile Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Warangal: BRS cadre including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs and others have celebrated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s birthday in a grand manner at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district on Friday.

Minister Dayakar Rao cut a cake at a free tailoring centre at the Singarajuapally village of Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district and planted saplings at the Kamreddygudem cross road.

Free meals programme was also conducted at Devaruppula, while free distribution of fruits and milk was done at several other villages marking K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday. At the Minister’s camp office in Palakurthy, Errabelli Trust chairperson Usha Daykar Rao has also participated in the birthday celebrations.

In Hanamkonda, West MLA Vinay Bhaskar has visited the Bhadrakali temple and offered special prayers wishing good health for the Chief Minister. He has also planted the saplings in KCR’s Pattana Prakruthi Vanam at Balasamudram along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj and several others.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao has planted saplings at Karunapuram and distributed fruits to the patients at Dharmasagar PHC.