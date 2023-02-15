CM KCR announces Rs.600 crore project for Kondagattu temple development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday allocated Rs.500 crore for the development of Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district. The fresh allocation is in addition to the Rs.100 crore announed in the State budget for 2023-24, taking the total allocation to Rs.600 crore.

The Chief Minister, who visited the temple to inspect and explore the possibilities for redevelopment of the temple town on Wednesday, also announced that the State government was ready to spend even Rs.1,000 crore for development of the temple and its surroundings areas into a major pilgrim centre in the country.

In a review meeting with officials, temple architects and priests, Chandrashekhar Rao reviewed the existing conditions and discussed about measures to be taken for redevelopment of the Anjaneya Swamy temple in strict adherence to Agama Shastra in order to cater to the needs of increasing rush of devotees, with all grandeur and facilities. He directed the officials to prepare a draft master plan for redesigning and redevelopment of the temple and its surroundings.

During the meeting, the officials explained about the need for land acquisition, facilities required and infrastructure development to enable easy access to the temple town. The Chief Minister insisted that the temple should be redesigned and reconstructed in accordance with the Vaishnava norms. He wanted the authorities and architects to conduct extensive and micro level meetings for redevelopment of the Kondagattu temple on the lines of the Yadadri redevelopment project.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao directed the authorities not to disturb the sanctum sanctorum or the presiding deity during the expansion and redevelopment of the temple, as per Vaasthu. He reminded that lakhs of devotees who undertake the “Anjaneya/Hanuman” deeksha, visit the temple in large numbers and necessary facilities should be increased to accommodate the rush. He wanted the entire infrastructure to be strengthened such that the devotees do not feel any inconvenience.

He inquired about various facilities for devotees including queue lines, transportation facilities, entrance and exit points for the temple, lodging and boarding facilities, and other amenities. He asked the authorities to prepare the master plan taking into consideration future needs.

They were directed to make arrangements for supplying water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to meet the temple needs

Further, plans are afoot to redevelop the temple with Pushkarini, Hanuman deeksha devotees mandapam, kalyana katta and other facilities at the temple. It was also proposed for establishing civic amenities like an exclusive power sub-station, hospital, bus stand, parking facilities, roads, water tanks, drinking water facilities, construction of cottages, and a police station among others.

Rajyasabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao, Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLCs L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Balka Suman, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were present.