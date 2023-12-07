Grand Annakut Celebrations to be organised in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Dharam Raj Ranka of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas.

Hyderabad: Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas at Peddamma Gadda, Gaganpahad is all set to organize its Grand Annakut Celebrations on Sunday. On the occasion, the noted cow shelter, which is spread over 8-acres and home to 6,000 cows, will also celebrate its 23rd anniversary by holding spiritual and cultural programs.

Dharam Raj Ranka of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas said that the Annakut festival is celebrated at the beginning of each New Year. Lots of variety of food items prepared with love and devotion are offered to God. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the celebrations.

Although the literal meaning of ‘Annakut’ is “mountain of food”, it symbolises an offering of food to God and the love and devotion that has gone into preparing it. Traditionally Annakut symbolised devotion through offering the first harvest and distributing this to all.

Known for proper maintenance, the Gau Nivas provides a decent life and humane treatment to cows that have escaped the jaws of death. The facility has been established by Dharam Raj Ranka, an 83-year-old man with a mission to protect India’s most revered animal ‘Cow’.

Ranka is regarded as a pioneer of the Gou Shala Concept in twin cities and has been instrumental in setting up several Gou Shalas.