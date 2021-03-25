Great Learning collaborates with Jain University to offer online degree programmes

The collaboration offers MBA, MCA, and BBA programmes with specialties in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence

Hyderabad: Great Learning, an EdTech company for professional and higher education, announced its collaboration with JAIN Deemed-to-be University, Bengaluru, to offer contemporary online degree programmes in high-demand domains that are seeking a skilled workforce.

The collaboration offers MBA, MCA, and BBA programmes with specialties in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence, according to a press release.

The degree programmes which are recognised by the UGC have been designed by academic experts and digital innovators from academia and industry to help students master core concepts in various specialisations, it said on Thursday. For detailed information and admissions, visit the website https://online.jainuniversity.ac.in/

