Greater Hyderabad Trumpet Festival Rally organised in Hyderabad

Bro. Selvin Raj, President, Trumpet Festival Fellowship, informed that the next Trumpet Festival Rally will be held on June 8, 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Trumpet Festival Fellowship, Hyderabad, on Saturday organised the Greater Hyderabad Trumpet Festival Rally on Necklace Road from People Plaza to Necklace Road Railway Station and back.

Rt Rev. K Padma Rao, CSI Bishop of Dornakal Diocese and in-charge Bishop of Medak Diocese was the chief guest and Dr. Wilson Singam, Bishop of Independent Churches in Telangana, addressed the rally.

Bro. Selvin Raj, President, Trumpet Festival Fellowship, informed that the next Trumpet Festival Rally will be held on June 8, 2024. Rev. Dr. TM Kumar, Convenor of Twin Cities Pastors’ Prayer Fellowship, Rev. Wilson, Sr. Pastor of St. Paul CSI Church, Sanath Nagar, Bro. Selvin Raj, President, Trumpet Festival Fellowship, Hyderabad, Bro. Sampath Kumar, Secretary, Trumpet Festival Fellowship also spoke on the occasion.

Later Bishop Wilson Singham Flagged off the rally from People’s Plaza. Hosanna Team from Sanatha Nagar St. Paul CSI Church led the slogan shouting and Trumpet blowing in the rally from a specially decorated chariot which was the cynosure of all the eyes.

Also Read Mercury levels drop, rains and gusty winds in store for Hyderabad in next four days