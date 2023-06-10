| Mercury Levels Drop Rains And Gusty Winds In Store For Hyderabad In Next Four Days

Mercury levels drop, rains and gusty winds in store for Hyderabad in next four days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon onset, mercury levels seem to be coming down in Hyderabad as the city is likely to receive respite with gusty winds and moderate showers.

According to zone-wise forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the city would be witnessing partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rains along with thundershowers and gusty winds for the coming four days. The temperatures in the city would be around 37-38 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the next four days forecast for the State looks at temperatures being in the range of 44 degree Celsius to 46 degree Celsius with light to moderate rainfall in various districts.

A yellow alert has been issued to these districts that include Ranga Reddy, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are also expected at isolated places in districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial. The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in the State in between Jun 15 and 30.

