‘Green channel’ helps transport live organ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday facilitated the transport of a live organ – a heart – for organ transplantation, by providing a ‘Green Channel’ for the ambulance.

The traffic police arranged a non-stop transportation of the live organ from Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet in the morning with the distance of about 5.6 km covered in less than five minutes.

On October 20 too, the traffic police had provided a green channel for transportation of live donor organs (lungs) from Medicover Hospital in Madhapur to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. The 15 km stretch was covered in about 15 minutes.

This year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police facilitated organ transport 12 times till now.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .