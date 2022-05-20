Green channel provided for organ transportation in Hyderabad

Published Date - 05:11 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday facilitated the transport of a live organ for organ transplantation by providing a green channel for the ambulance.

The Traffic police with support of their counterparts in Cyberabad Police arranged a non-stop transportation of the live organ, a lung, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, in the morning with the distance of about 36.8 km covered in 27 minutes.

The efforts of the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of the live organ were appreciated. This year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have facilitated organ transport 16 times so far.