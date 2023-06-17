Chittoor Police sets up green channel for heart transplantation

By ANI Published Date - 01:38 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Tirupathi: Chittoor Police, on Saturday, set up a green channel for the heart transplantation of a 12-year-old which was initiated at Padmavati Children’s Hrudayalaya Hospital.

The heart reached Tirupathi in a special ambulance by road from Chennai. It took one hour and 50 minutes. The 12-year-old, Yagna Shree from Kadapa district, underwent a heart transplant operation.

In addition, a young man named Nagaraju (29), declared ‘brain dead’ by the doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, was shifted to Tirupathi through the green channel.

On June 2, the Hyderabad Police, in coordination with Cyberabad traffic police, arranged a green channel and facilitated the transport of a live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the lungs.