Green drive: Youngsters at Pallavi International School lead from the front

The school has a green brigade established under the guidance of Pallavi Group of Institutions chairman Komaraiah which plants saplings and takes care of them

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: Pallavi International School organised Haritha Haram green drive recently at the school campus in Gandipet. Teachers, students and parents were invited to the event which was inaugurated by the chief guest Tollywood actor Prince Cecil. The school has a green brigade established under the guidance of Pallavi Group of Institutions chairman Komaraiah which plants saplings and takes care of them. The Institution planted one lakh saplings to date, the school said.

Students and parents actively participated in the event by planting saplings on the school premises. The school motivates students to adopt a tree under the green drive scheme so that the students feel responsible for the sapling they planted. Over 500 saplings were planted as part of the initiative. Eleven saplings were planted under the theme “Ek ped shahed ke naam”.

Earlier, chief guest actor Prince, Pallavi and DPS Group of Schools COO Yeshaswi Malka, director operations Murli Krishna, DPS Pallavi Group of Institutions DGM Amit Reddy lit the lamp and launched the event. Sri Lekha, from class 8 sang a song.

Chief guest Prince addressed the gathering and underlined the importance of increasing green cover to stop environmental degradation. He said that he felt very glad to be associated with the event.

Director operations Murli Krishna appreciated the parent fraternity for their support and thanked parents, teachers, students for being part of the Haritha Haram event. The guests were then felicitated and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Rita.

‘Conserving nature social responsibility of all’

Pallavi International School, Bandlaguda, Keesara celebrated Haritha Haram, a large-scale tree plantation programme to increase the green cover in Telangana, by planting saplings at their school campus. Damaiguda Municipality Councillor Mangalapuri Venkatesh was the chief guest for the event. He thanked the school management for taking up the project and involving students in the green drive. He said that it is the social responsibility of every individual to conserve the environment.

Parents who had come to visit the school along with their wards also participated in the program. The program was conducted to make students aware of the importance of trees and green cover around their environment. Students realized and understood that living and working in a green environment has a positive effect on the well-being of people, the school said.

School headmistress Grecilda Rose, admin team Shashi, Mounica, Shanvaz and Jyothi were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .