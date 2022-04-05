Green India Challenge: Kunal Khemu, Ken Ghosh plant saplings at KBR Park

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu who was in the city for promotion of his new web series Abhay-3 on ZEE 5, along with director Ken Ghosh planted saplings at KBR Park as part of the Green India Challenge (GIC) on Tuesday.

Thanking Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar for initiating the challenge that aims at increasing the green cover and protecting the environment, he said, “I am very happy to participate in the Green India challenge. The event gave me an opportunity to fulfill my environmental responsibility.” He added, “It is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the campaign and join it by planting saplings.”

After planting the saplings, Kunal nominated actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan to take-up the Green India Challenge. The co-founder of the initiative Sri Raghav presented him with the Vruksha Vedam book and explained to him about its contents.

