GRMB board meeting postponed

The officials of Andhra Pradesh did not turn up for the scheduled meeting as they were preoccupied with the review meetings of the AP Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday was postponed.

The meeting is likely to be rescheduled on March 4.