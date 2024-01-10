KRMB, GRMB dues: Jal Shakti Secretary to write to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretaries

The two river boards, that were set up under the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been seeking immediate release of funds due to them from both the beneficiary States

Published Date - 10 January 2024

Hyderabad: Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukerjee will soon write to Chief Secretaries of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh updating them on the status of finances of the Krishna River Management Board and the Godavari River Management Board. The river boards are low on funds and finding it difficult to pay salaries.

The two river boards, that were set up under the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been seeking immediate release of funds due to them from both the beneficiary States. The heads of the boards have made representations for release of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore each to help bail them out of the financial crisis.

The money matters of the two boards figured prominently at a meeting of river boards from across the country with Jal Shakti Secretary held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Representatives of the two boards requested the Centre to consider release of the required funds on priority pending the releases from the States.

The boards were indicated that despite being under the control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, those working in the river board were basically the employees of the governments of States concerned. Even the top brass of the boards deputed from the Central Water Commission (CWC) would continue to be under the States.

The Secretary, Jal Shakti has assured the chairpersons of both the Krishna River Management Board as well as the Godavari River Management Board that their issues would be taken up with the both governments, according to officials..

“What we are looking for is Rs.1 crore to Rs.2 crore. We are not talking about any new projects involving any investments. It should be considered. We are employees of the State governments. The governments have to pay our salaries any way”, said a senior officer of the river boards.

“We have been requesting the State governments that they should use our services. We are senior officers of the CWC, well acquainted with the functioning of the river management boards. We can help the State governments in multiple ways,” he said, adding that such experienced officers could help States in getting funds for the command area development and dam safety.

“We can also appraise the National Green Tribunal of the factual aspects in obtaining clearances for projects,” he said.