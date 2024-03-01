GRMB meet: Objections on six TS projects snubbed

AP officials contended that there was no scope for allowing new schemes and additional components on existing projects as the river basin was left with no surplus.

Hyderabad: Telangana State officials strongly countered the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh on six projects taken up by Telangana on Godavari in recent years and disallowed further discussion on the issue at the Godavari River Management Board meeting here on Friday.

AP officials contended that there was no scope for allowing new schemes and additional components on existing projects as the river basin was left with no surplus. Dispelling their fears, TS officials made it clear that the Central Water Commission (CWC) was sufficiently addressed on all issues related to the new schemes on Godavari, and the objections were adequately answered.

They also shared copies of the letters addressed to the CWC on the new schemes with the Board and their AP counterparts. The Board Chairman, M K Sinha, who presided over the meeting, insisted that the new schemes proposed by Telangana were put to process in strict adherence to all the norms involved. He wished that AP would also be able to utilise the services of the board in the same manner.

Rs 16 crore budget

The Board has proposed a budget for Rs.16 crore for the financial year 2024-2025. The board wanted to streamline its functioning by opting for networking facilities. Both the states, in view of their financial constrains, requested the board to rework its budget proposals and identify the expenditure heads wherein it can cut down the spending.

Telangana State had cleared over Rs 5 crore of its share of dues and the process for clearing another installment of Rs 4.77 crore was already initiated. AP owed the board about Rs 9 crores and it assured board of clearing its share of dues in due process.