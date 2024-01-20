Hyderabad cops identify man who made threat calls to Raja Singh

The Hyderabad cybercrime police who had registered case following a complaint made by the Legislator a week ago, tracked down the caller using the IP address

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have reportedly identified the man who was making phone calls to Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh, and threatening him.

The man was identified as Khasim, a resident of Chandrayangutta and presently staying in Kuwait. The Hyderabad cybercrime police who had registered case following a complaint made by the Legislator a week ago, tracked down the caller using the IP address.

“Khasim, is presently staying Kuwait. He was making the phone calls through Voice over Internet Protocol. A look out circular was issued against him,” said an official of Hyderabad Cybercrimes.