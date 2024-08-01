GRMB to discuss Peddavagu modernisation with Telangana, AP on Aug 5

Since the project is jointly owned by the two States, they are expected to share the cost involved.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), which has taken note of the major breach developed on the left flank of the Peddavagu project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, is firm on modernising it under a time-bound programme. The GRMB has convened a meeting of irrigation officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here on August 4. Since the project is jointly owned by the two States, they are expected to share the cost involved.

As the two States failed to iron out the irritants coming in the way of implementing the modernisation programme, the river board has taken up the task of mediation. The project irrigates around 2,600 acres in Telangana and about 13,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh.

The modernisation programme is likely to cost over Rs 150 crore and the cost sharing would be the main issue on the agenda of the meeting. The meeting was scheduled last week, but in view of the legislative assemblies being in session in both the States, it was scheduled again on August 5.