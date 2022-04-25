Grounding of Dalit Bandhu units on fast track in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Khammam: District administrations in Kothagudem and Khammam have speeded up grounding of Dalit Bandhu units. The distribution of assets to the selected beneficiaries was scheduled to take place in both the districts on Tuesday (April 26). Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar would attend the programme and distribute the assets.

In Kothagudem the assets distribution would take place at Prakasam Stadium at 10 am, informed the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty. Government Whip, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao and ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah would also attend the programme. In Khammam the assets distribution would take place at SR&BGNR Degree College at 4 pm where the ministers would hand over the assets to the beneficiaries. Khammam District Collector VP Gautham informed that an amount of 1.50 lakh was credited into the bank accounts of as many as 18, 00 beneficiaries as of April 18 towards preparatory work in starting the units.

The officials were told to speed up the grounding of units of those beneficiaries. The tahsildars were directed to ensure supply of sand to the beneficiaries wherever it was required for the construction of Dalit Bandhu units, the Collector said.