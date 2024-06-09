Group-1 examination conducted smoothly in Medak

In Sangareddy district, 7,530 aspirants attended the examination at 16 centres out of 9,672 students enrolled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The Group-I preliminary examination was conducted smoothly across the erstwhile Medak district on Sunday. In Sangareddy district, 7,530 aspirants attended the examination at 16 centres out of 9,672 students enrolled.

As many as 2,142 aspirants skipped the examination. Collector Valluru Kranthi, Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, Additional SP Sanjeeva Rao and other officials inspected the examination centres. In Medak district, 3,125 students attended the examination at 10 centres out of 3,912 registered.

Collector Rahul Raj and other officials have visited the examination centres.

In Siddipet district, 6,705 aspirants attended the examination out of 8,239 enrolled at 21 examination centres. Collector M Manu Chowdary, Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and other officials have inspected the examion centres.