Group I notification by Telangana PSC likely on Monday

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: The long wait for Group-I posts notification is finally coming to an end. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to issue a notification for Group-I cadre posts on Monday. The Commission, which met here on Saturday, is making elaborate arrangements for issuing the notification.

The State government has already permitted recruitment to 503 Group-I posts in 19 different departments. Of the total, 121 were Mandal Parishad Development Officer posts, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This will be the first Group-I notification after the formation of Telangana. Such a notification was earlier issued in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2011. However, the recruitment could be completed only in 2017 due to legal complications.

To ensure a more transparent and bias-free selection process, the State government has scrapped interviews for TSPSC exams under all categories including Group-I and Group-II posts. Earlier, the recruitment to Group-I posts was a three-stage process comprising preliminary and mains exam and a personality test (interview). Similarly, the Group-II recruitment was a two-stage process with a preliminary exam and an interview.

