Growing Hyderabad: TS TRANSCO setting up 220 KV transmission network

Telangana government is developing an electricity transmission network to address the needs of the IT Corridor and major infrastructure projects coming up in and around Hyderabad

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:20 AM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Given the pace at which Hyderabad is growing and the kind of new infrastructure being created in and around it, energy requirement is also growing at a rapid pace. Anticipating a major rise in power consumption in the near future, the State government is developing an electricity transmission network to address the needs of the IT Corridor and major infrastructure projects coming up in and around Hyderabad.

According to Energy Department officials, the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS TRANSCO) was setting up a series of 220 KV substations on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ensure continuous power supply in and around Hyderabad city. The idea behind setting up these substations was to see that whenever there is a breakdown in an area, power could be supplied through another transmission line without much delay, officials said.

Already, to provide uninterrupted quality power to the IT Corridor and major infrastructure projects, IT campuses and upcoming infrastructure projects coming up in Gachibowli, financial district and surrounding areas, the State government has set up a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) with a capacity of 400 KV at Raidurg. This substation has helped in improving power supply in the entire West Zone of Hyderabad, particularly the IT hubs located at Gachibowli, HITEC City, Kondapur and Madhapur areas, officials said.

The 400/220/132/33 KV GIS set up at Raidurg to provide bulk power to various load centres has also been helping in fulfilling the increasing power demand of the IT corridor, officials said.

Hyderabad is home to a diversified spectrum of industries, ranging from information technology and pharmaceuticals with MSMEs, aerospace and manufacturing sector. Within the city also, several micro markets like Kukatpally, LB Nagar and Attapur are developing fast, following which the demand for power was growing at a faster pace. Keeping this in mind, the Transco is creating a transmission network in the city to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply to all the sectors.

As part of this, Transco has taken up a pilot project of conversion of 132 KV line into 220 KV line by utilizing the Insulated Cross Arms for upgrading the power capacity of the line with replacement of existing conductor with High Temperature Low Sag Conductors (HTLS). After successful completion of a pilot project for a portion of the line, the entire 12 km long 132 KV line from Gachibowli to Ramachandrapuram was being upgraded to 220KV line for transmitting higher quantum of power without any extra corridor requirement, officials said.