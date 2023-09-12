Guard killed, three injured in UP’s Mirzapur as armed robbers loot from cash van

| Guard Killed Three Injured In Ups Mirzapur As Armed Robbers Loot From Cash Van

By PTI Published Date - 11:16 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Mirzapur: Four robbers shot dead a security guard and injured three others while looting a cash box from a bank employee here on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place near a branch of the Axis Bank in the Badli Katra area here, they added.

SP Mirzapur Abhinandan said when a cash van of Axis Bank arrived at the bank around 1 pm and one of the employees collected a cash box, four persons riding on two motorbikes snatched the box from him and tried to flee.

Jay Singh, the security guard of the cash van, tried to save the box but the accused fired at him, leaving him seriously injured and fled with the cash box, the SP said.

Three employees of the bank also got injured in the incident, the police said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital, they added.

The guard, who was in his early forties, was later declared dead by doctors, the SP said.

Neither the police nor the bank has disclosed the amount of cash robbed by the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt for them is underway, the police said.