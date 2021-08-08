Guess who is actress Samantha’s superstar

Fans know it for a fact that Sam keeps updating pictures of Hash on the social media, and recently posted a video where Samantha was working out along with Hash with the video winning many hearts.

By | Published: 5:09 pm 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: As we are already aware, Samantha tries to spend quality time with her pet Hash Akkineni, not just at home but also outdoors sometimes. Today, the ‘Family Man 2’ actor posted a picture on her Instagram stories saying Hash is her superstar.

Fans know it for a fact that Sam keeps updating pictures of Hash on the social media, and recently posted a video where Samantha was working out along with Hash with the video winning many hearts. A doting pet parent, Sam has also posted a funny reel where dogs can be seen wagging their tail, doing cat walk.

Yesterday to celebrate the National Handloom Day, Samantha took to her social media handles and posted a video and pictures of handlooms to speak about the importance of embracing handlooms.

The fashionista is keen on helping the local weavers and artisans in whatever way possible and keeps showing off her own handloom collection for movie functions too. Yesterday, Sam took to her Instagram page and wrote alongside the picture she updated: “#nationalhandloomday when human hands and heart work in tandem that is grace in the making(sic).”

She also shared a video where weavers show the hard work that goes into making each piece. On another picture, the actor wrote, “Handloom is that Indian legacy that stands untarnished to the day. It is time we celebrate decades of craftsmanship, intricate work and the artisans for their sheer hard work to make this land shine in color and vivacity.”

Samantha looked gorgeous in a black sari and white sneakers with statement jewellery and with her trademark smile.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming mythological drama film, ‘Shaakuntalam’. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video original series ‘The Family Man 2’ along with Manoj Bajpayee.