Guest lecturers protest demanding auto renewal of their services

The protesting guest lecturers, who have been working with the government degree colleges for close to a decade, demanded that the government auto renew their services instead of issuing a fresh notification.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 11:37 PM

The protesting guest lecturers, who have been working with the government degree colleges for close to a decade, demanded that the government auto renew their services instead of issuing a fresh notification.

Hyderabad: Demanding auto renewal of their services and implementation of assurance given to them by the Congress party during elections, several degree colleges guest lecturers staged a protest in the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education office here on Tuesday.

The protesting guest lecturers, who have been working with the government degree colleges for close to a decade, demanded that the government auto renew their services instead of issuing a fresh notification.

The protesting lecturers lamented that they were being removed from services after completing 90 days of each semester, and then continuing again for a month or two.

They also sought 12-month salaries for all 1,342 guest lecturers.

“We want the government to immediately auto renew our services. The Congress party during elections assured to enhance remuneration of guest faculty in degree colleges to Rs.52,000 per month. We demand the government to enhance our salaries as assured,” Dr. Chandra Mouli, president, Telangana State Degree Guest Lecturers Association, said.