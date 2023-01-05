Guitarist barred from playing in public place, split reactions online

In a video that is now doing rounds on the internet, a busking guitarist who was strumming at a public place was interrupted and asked to leave by a policeman

The clip shows the man seated on the floor playing his instrument as onlookers paused to enjoy his music and take videos of him. Asking him to stop, the cop harshly removes his hand away from the strings.

Sharing the video, actor and Twitter user Rajesh Tailang wrote, “Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! (sic)”

The reactions to the video were divided online. A section of users called the cop’s behaviour brash and uncalled for.

“So sad… considering that we see street musicians in Europe. If he’s good, they should give him a platform. It’s not like he’s got a speaker and blasting noise,” wrote one user in support of the artiste.

“is it illegal to sing or play music in public areas without really bothering anyone and causing any disturbance or trouble? Why don’t you react exactly like this when there are hate speeches given in public areas? (sic)” asked another.

While some were supportive, others pointed out that he may be creating hindrances to the normal flow of traffic. “There is a proper place for it. Nobody has the right to plop down anywhere they like and blast their music, whether others like it or not,” argued a user.

What the musician was found doing in the video is normally referred to as busking, a culture that is famous in European countries. Artistes register themselves and play in areas that are permitted.

Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! pic.twitter.com/FJhENQGkdV — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) January 4, 2023