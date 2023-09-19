Gujarat government’s release of excess water from Sardar Sarovar Project sparks flood concerns

This move, seen by some as an attempt to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi coinciding with his 73rd birthday, has raised concerns about the safety of thousands of residents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:55 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: On September 17, the Gujarat government allegedly released an unprecedented volume of water from the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP), resulting in widespread flooding in downstream areas of the Bharuch district.

The sudden release of over 18 lakh cusecs of water from the SSP led to flooding in towns and cities downstream, including Narmada, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Chanod, and Karnali. In response to the crisis, authorities swiftly relocated approximately 10,000 people from low-lying areas, while 207 individuals stranded in floodwaters were successfully rescued from various locations.

Interestingly, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the occasion by reaching Ekta Nagar on Sunday morning, where he performed a puja at the dam and extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi. This practice of releasing water from the SSP on Modi’s birthday has been observed since 2017, with similar flooding incidents occurring in 2020 and this year.

The move by the Gujarat government has sparked criticism from opposition parties and netizens alike. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi expressed dissatisfaction, noting that despite heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and continuous monitoring of water levels in the Narmada dam, authorities chose not to gradually release water on September 15 and 16. Instead, they waited for the dam to get filled up on September 17, allegedly to mark a celebratory occasion.

Supreme Court Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to social media platform X, describing the situation as “shocking.” He pointed out that more than 10,000 people had their homes submerged in the backwaters of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Bhushan questioned the decision to delay the gradual and sustained release of water from the dam until the morning of September 17, seemingly to accommodate a ceremony conducted by the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy also criticized the Gujarat government’s actions, referring to it as an “organized flooding” and a “man-made disaster”, in a post on X. He highlighted the withholding of water release despite heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and the sudden overflow of the Narmada Dam on September 17, all seemingly in the name of celebrating Prime Minister Modi‘s birthday.

This incident has ignited a debate about the prioritization of public safety and the potential consequences of such actions, even when done in the spirit of celebration.