Gujarat: PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday

By ANI Published: Published Date - 08:40 AM, Sat - 18 June 22

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday.

PM Modi tweeted this morning, “Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year.”

Prime Minister arrived in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning. On the occasion of his mother’s birthday, PM Modi washed her feet and sought her blessings.

Prime Minister last met her mother in March during his two-day Gujarat visit.

On the occasion of Heeraben Modi’s 100th birthday today, a road in Gandhinagar will be named after her to “keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service.”

Gandhinagar Mayor, Hitesh Makwana in a statement said, “PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba is turning 100 years old and keeping in account the demand and feelings of the people of the state capital, it has been decided to name the 80-metre road from Raysan Petrol pump as Pujya Hiraba Marg”.

The statement further added that it was decided to rename the 80-meter road for the purpose of keeping the name of Hiraba alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of renunciation, penance, service and conscientiousness from it

Later on Saturday, PM Modi will be visiting the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district where he will unfurl the flag after performing pooja.

According to the Gujarat information department, “After the ascent of Pavagadh in the fifteenth century, the peak of the temple was dilapidated for the last five centuries. The summit has now been redesigned with a new look.”

“First, the foundation of a large campus was laid by widening the top of Pavagadh Hill, then ancillary facilities were erected on the first and second floor of the campus. The original sanctum has been kept intact and the entire temple has been rebuilt. The main temple and the open area have been widened. In the old temple of Mataji where there was a dargah in place of the “Shikhar”. The dargah has been relocated in an amicable settlement and a new “Shikhar” has been constructed, on which the flagpole has been restored and the flag will be unfurled there,” added the official statement.