Gujarat’s tryst with weak flyovers continues; 40-day-old Variyav Ved flyover develops cracks

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: What is common between the Surat Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Morbi Municipal Corporation, apart from the fact that they are in Gujarat?

All three corporations have been in the news for the poor quality of works taken up in constructing flyovers, exposing the dark side of the much-claimed Gujarat Model.

Within 40 days of being inaugurated virtually by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Variav Ved flyover on River Tapi in Surat has developed long running and wide cracks all along the main structure, forcing vehicles to avoid the flyover. Constructed at a cost of Rs.118 crore, the flyover connects Variyav and Ved villages. After preliminary inspection, Surat Municipal Corporation officials attributed the damage to water accumulation in the approach area.

The incident has led to a political uproar with many questioning the quality of execution of the works. Aam Aadmi Party Corporator and Leader of Opposition in Surat Municipal Corporation, Dharmesh Bhanderi has demanded for a probe by a retired High Court Judge. He also alleged that contracts were awarded to contractors and builders, who were close to BJP leaders.

This is not an isolated case of poor quality works in constructing flyovers in Gujarat.

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover, Hatkeshwar, which was constructed in 2017, had problems within just four years of construction. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had awarded the contract to a private agency for constructing the flyover with a cost of Rs.51 crore.

From April 2021, there have been instances of deck settlements and pothole formations. The pot bearings, which are installed between the bridge structure and the superstructure were also damaged due to regular shuttling of trucks on the flyover, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials were quoted as saying in media reports.

Following these damages, traffic on the flyover, which connects Khokhra and CTM road, was suspended since last year. Further, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has now decided to demolish the entire structure, making it to be the first bridge in Gujarat to be demolished within such a short span after construction.

The famous Rs 75-crore bridge on Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, too had developed cracks in the glass base. Even the 3.5km-long Atal bridge in Vadodara, which was inaugurated by Bhupendra Patel after being built reportedly at a cost of Rs.230 crore, had developed cracks. The cracks were observed along the joint of the wall constructed below the bridge and the girder above it on which the ramp was built.

All this is happening even as the Morbi bridge tragedy is fresh in the minds of the people. On October 30, last year, a suspension bridge over River Machchhu in Morbi Municipal Corporation limits collapsed resulting in the death of over 135 people and injuries to nearly 180 others.