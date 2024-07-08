Gulf returnee kills wife, attempts suicide in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 10:03 AM

Representational Image

Jagtial: A Gulf returnee allegedly killed his wife and then attempted to die by suicide in Thombaraopet of Medipally mandal early on Monday morning. The reasons are yet to be ascertained.

Rayanchu Lingaiah, who went to Bahrain in search of employment, came home on Sunday evening and killed his wife Jalaja (44) by attacking her with a spade while she was in deep sleep early in the morning.

Later, he surrendered before the police. It is said that he had consumed pesticide before going to the police station, and on reaching there, he fell unconscious. Police shifted him to Jagtial government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Villagers said that Lingaiah might have killed his wife suspecting that she had an extramarital affair.

The couple has two children. While the son was staying in the Gulf, the daughter was married off.