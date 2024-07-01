14-year-old ends life in Jagtial after mother refuses to give him electric scooter

He asked his mother to allow him to go to school on an electric bike available at home. As his mother refused his proposal, he was upset and went to his grandparents’ home where he is said to have consumed pesticide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:40 PM

Representational Image

Jagtial: Upset over his mother’s refusal to allow him to go to school on a bike, a 14-year-old boy died, allegedly after consuming pesticide in Posanipet of Kathalapur mandal.

Maru Anudeep was a Class 9 student in a private school in Korutla. On June 24, he asked his mother to allow him to go to school on an electric bike available at home. As his mother refused his proposal, he was upset and went to his grandparents’ home where he is said to have consumed pesticide. As he complained of stomach pain, his parents shifted him to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday afternoon.

Based on a complaint lodged by the father Rajkumar, police registered a case and began investigation.