Gurugram Police nabs 6 for duping Delhi man of Rs 35 lakh with ‘cheap gold’ offer

According to police, on September 3, Manmohan, a Delhi resident, approached them with a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 35 lakh by some people who offered to sell him gold a cheap prices.

By PTI Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested six people for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of selling him gold at cheap rates, an officer said on Monday.

Three of the six arrested are home guards in Uttar Pradesh Police. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Salim alias Sharma, a resident of Gujari Bazar, Meerut, Arvind, Gulbeer Singh, Sunder Chaudhary, all residents of Meerut, Narender Singh, a native of Churu district in Rajasthan, and Sensarpal.

According to police, on September 3, Manmohan, a Delhi resident, approached them with a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 35 lakh by some people who offered to sell him gold a cheap prices.

He had first met Narender Rathore around two years ago when Rathore told him he worked at a jewellery shop on MG Road.

Later Rathore told Manmohan that his employer, Sharma, had suffered a major loss in business and was looking to dispose of the inventory at cut price. He told Manmohan he could get him at cheaper than market price, police said.

Rathore introduced him to Sharma, the purported shop owner, and Mathur, in Delhi. On August 26, Sharma called him to a hotel in Delhi where he agreed to sell jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh for Rs 35 lakh.

“On August 31, Narender Rathore came to my house and took me to to Sahara Mall on MG Road, Gurugram, where we met Sharma and Mathur. Sharma and Narender took Rs 35 lakh from me and took it to be counted. After some time Narender came back with a bag and said here is your jewellery in this bag and let us go to Sharma’s shop to check it,” the victim said in his complaint, police said.

According to victim, the three were on their way to Sharma’s shop and were near Masala Thath Dhaba, when four men accosted Narender and asked him to leave the bag and decamp.

“I got scared and ran away from there. Later I found, all of them were in cahoots,” Manmohan said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 Police Station and the investigation was assigned to Crime Unit, DLF Phase-4.

A team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar arrested Arvind, Gulbeer, and Sensarpal on September 7 from Meerut, Narender from IFFCO chowk, Gurugram on September 10, and Mohammad Salim alias Sharma and Sunder Chaudhary from Delhi.

Kumar said all accused were aged between 45 and 65 years.

Sensarpal, Gulbir and Arvind were found to have been working as home guards in Uttar Pradesh. Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, said that before the incident, the gang had even done a dry run of the entire fraud to prevent any last minute glitch.

Inspector Kumar said Salim alias Sharma and Narender Rathore were found to have three cases each registered against them. “We have taken Salim alias Sharma again on police remand while the other five accused were sent into judicial custody. We are conducting raids to nab a key accused of the gang who is absconding,” Kumar said.