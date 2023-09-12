State Cybercrime Coordination Centre to be set up in Gurugram

By PTI Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Chandigarh: A State Cyber crime Coordination Centre will be set up in Gurugram as part of the Haryana Police’s concerted efforts to streamline and bolster its cybercrime initiatives, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

As digital threats continue to evolve and pose challenges to the very fabric of our interconnected society, the Haryana Police has decided to give its cybersecurity juggernaut fresh momentum, he said.

The state police force is charting a fresh course towards an enhanced cybersecurity infrastructure with operational headquarters in Panchkula, he said.

With an understanding of the intricate nuances that the digital age demands, the department is making concerted efforts to streamline and bolster its cybercrime initiatives, he said.

Besides, the State Cyber Police Station and Cyber Forensic Lab in Panchkula will be strengthened, and the call handling capacity of its dedicated helpline for cyber-related grievances, 1930, will be increased, he said.

He said the Haryana Police recognises the need for robust policy frameworks that can guide the future of cybersecurity in Haryana. Thus, efforts are in full swing to curate and recommend policy inputs tailored to address the challenges of cybersecurity, digital threats and cybercrimes, he said.

“In this era of global interconnectedness, the Haryana police force is eager to broaden its horizons. The plan places emphasis on fostering collaborative ties with cybersecurity agencies at both the national and international levels,” Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, said.

“Such collaborations aim to amalgamate best practices, insights, and shared experiences, fostering a unified front against digital threats,” he said.

The linchpin of this renewed drive is the training and upskilling of the police personnel, said the spokesperson. The state is ensuring that its officers are not just equipped with weapons but also knowledge. Training modules, encompassing the latest in cyber threats, defensive methodologies and investigative techniques, are being rolled out, a spokesperson said.

Plans are afoot to intensify awareness campaigns, targeting both public and private sectors. These campaigns aim to drive home the importance of cybersecurity, nudging individuals and enterprises towards safe online practices.

Realising that prevention and action go hand in hand, there’s a substantial emphasis on incident response. The force is gearing up to lead from the front, ensuring that any significant cybersecurity breaches witness a coordinated, swift, and effective response, he said.

“As the digital realm remains ever-fluid, the department is keen on staying ahead of the curve. Initiatives are underway to set up robust mechanisms for real-time threat intelligence. This proactive approach aims to keep Haryana prepared and vigilant against emerging cyber threats,” DGP said.