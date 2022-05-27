Gutka worth Rs 5.08 lakh seized in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Task Force police along with the accused of Gutka selling in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: The Task Force police team raided the house of one Janagam Suresh of Hanumannagar on Friday and seized banned Gutka worth Rs 5 lakh from his house. He confessed to buying Gutka from Bidar of Karnataka State and selling it at high prices.

The seized property and Suresh were handed over to Hanamkonda police for further action, according to Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .