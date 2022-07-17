Guzzle down some hot and spicy pepper rasam this monsoon

Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Tangy, spicy, and hot rasam/charu is ideal for the winter and monsoon seasons. It is served as part of the main course in a traditional south Indian meal. It is typically served with hot steaming rice, but it can also be served with idli, dosa, idiyappam, and puttu.

It is sometimes served as a soup on its own because it aids in digestion and relieves symptoms of cold, cough, and sour throat. It has many variants like miryala rasam/ charu, tomato rasam, vamu/carom rasam, garlic rasam, ginger rasam, cumin and pepper rasam, lemon rasam and Mysuru rasam.

Depending on your taste, choice, and desired flavour, the base can be tamarind, tomato, or boiled lentil water combined with spices, ginger, garlic, and pepper, green and red chillies, cumin, carom seeds, coriander leaves, curry leaves and so on.

Pepper rasam is a very comforting, healthy, stomach-filling food that can be eaten for lunch or dinner. It is a simple dish that takes little time to prepare.



Ingredients:

* Tamarind pulp : 2 reeds

* Tomato :1 mashed

* Salt : 1/2 a tsp

* Turmeric powder : 1/2 a tsp

* Curry leaves : As needed

* Coriander leaves : As needed

* Peppercorns : 2 tsp

* Cumin seeds :1 tsp

* Fenugreek seeds :1/2 a tsp

* Red chilli : 2 to 3 no

* Green chillies : 2 nos

* Garlic :5 to 6 peeled cloves

* Oil :1 tbsp

* Mustard seeds :1 tsp

Method:

* Take 2 reeds of Tamarind and soak and take the pulp, add a mashed tomato to it.

* Add 1/2 a tsp of salt and turmeric powder and mix.

* Add some curry leaves and coriander leaves to the mixture.

* To a mixie jar, add 2 tsp of peppercorns, 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 1/2 a tsp of Fenugreek seeds, 1 red chilli, 2 green chillies, 5 to 6 peeled garlic cloves and a few curry leaves and grind it coarsely.

* Heat pan with 1 tbsp of oil, add a tsp of mustard seeds and let it splutter, add a red chilli and the coarsely ground mixture and sauté for a moment.

* Add a few curry leaves and add tamarind and tomato mixture, mix well and adjust the taste and let boil for five minutes.

* Tasty and yummy rasam is ready, garnish it with some coriander leaves and put of the flame.

* You can add some asafoetida to the temper as it enhances the taste and flavour of the rasam.

Stay Tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu Column for more recipes, brought to you by Indira Ireni from Hyderabadi Ruchulu. YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu, (Website) www.hyderabadiruchulu.com.