Guzzle down this tangy mango shot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Raw mango makes for an amazing fruit shot and is super easy to make at home with minimal ingredients. Raw Mango shot is a sweet, sour drink with a tinge of spicy taste. It can be made in different combinations like raw mango with sugar, lemon, ginger, salt and mint. It can also be combined with cucumber, honey, soda, aerated drinks, fresh fruit pulp /puree and apple cider as well. A soothing drink to cool your body and quench your thirst.

It also helps protect from heatstroke. Such juices can provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They also help us in weight loss, detox, restore and refresh us in any season especially in summers and keep our body well hydrated.

Ingredients:

• Mango : 1 cut into pieces

• Mint leaves : a few

• Ginger : 2 to 3 pieces

• Cumin powder : 1/2 tsp

• Black salt : As needed

• Lemon juice : 1/2 a lemon squeeze

• Crystal sugar : 2 tbsp

• Water : As needed

• Salt : 1/2 tsp

• Chilli powder : 1/2 tsp

Method:

• Take a raw mango, peel it off and cut it into small pieces.

• To a mixie jar, add the mango pieces, to enhance the flavour, add a few mint leaves and 2 to 3 ginger pieces.

• Anything of your choice can be added to enhance the flavour and the taste of the drink.

• Add 1/2 tsp of roasted cumin seeds powder and black salt needed.

• Squeeze 1/2 a lemon and add crystal sugar or normal sugar.

• Grind them all into a fine paste, take 1/2 a tsp of salt and chilli powder each mix to decorate the shot glass.

• Take a shot glass, rub some lemon juice, and dip it in the salt and chilli powder mixture.

• Add ice cubes as needed to a glass and add the mango shot glass as well.

• Add water, soda or sprite anything of our choice.

• Add some mint leaves and the mango shot is ready.

