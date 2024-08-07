Malaika Arora enjoys fruit detox in Maldives

By IANS Published Date - 7 August 2024, 03:20 PM

Mumbai: Actress and model Malaika Arora, who was recently in the Maldives for a professional commitment, has dropped her pictures from the tropical paradise, enjoying fruits by the seaside.

Malaika, who has 18.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her posing at a resort in Maldives, wearing a white bathrobe. Posing against the picturesque backdrop of the wide blue sea, Malaika is enjoying a plate of fresh fruits.

The post is captioned as: “Jus me n my fruit….. #detox #antioxidants.”

A fan commented on the post: “Ur still a bombshell at 50.”

Another user said: “Hottie.”

On the work front, Malaika has appeared as a VJ for MTV India, hosting shows such as ‘Club MTV’, ‘MTV Loveline’, ‘MTV Style Check’, and ‘Style Mantra’. She has been the judge on reality shows like — ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Malaika has also appeared in the reality series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, wives of actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Sohail Khan (divorced) respectively.

She also featured in the show ‘Moving in With Malaika’.

Malaika had tied the knot with Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan in 1998, however, the couple announced divorce on May 11, 2017. They have a son named Arhaan Khan.

She had debuted as a film producer in 2008 with Arbaaz, founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the ‘Dabangg’ film series. The movie stars Salman Khan as the lead cop Chulbul Pandey, and Sonakshi Sinha as his love interest Rajjo Pandey.

Malaika is also best known for her dance performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 romantic thriller ‘Dil Se..’ directed by Mani Ratnam, and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.