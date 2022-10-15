GVL Narasimha Rao discusses US visa issues in Washington

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member and Member of the Consultative Committee of Ministry of External Affairs, GVL Narasimha Rao, who is on a visit to the US, met the Indian Ambassador to United States of America Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. on Friday.

During the meeting, the MP raised the issues of long wait for Visa interviews for people seeking to travel to the United States which is causing severe hardship to people. He enquired about the reasons for the delay and requested possible interventions to ease problems faced by lakhs of people in India, a BJP release said here on Saturday.

The Ambassador highlighted how the contribution of three million strong NRIs in the United States is making a strong impact and helping the strengthening of ties between the two largest democracies.

Apart from the strategic issues, the duo also discussed how Universities and students in India could immensely benefit from exploring academic partnerships with top rated Universities in different academic disciplines in the United States.

Narasimha Rao is on a personal visit but utilised the opportunity by visiting the Embassy to discuss issues of public interest.