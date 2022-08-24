AP: GVL Narasimha Rao decries sale of 4,200 acre land for Rs 500 cr in Hindupur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has taken strong exception to the alleged sale of 4,200 acres of land in the name of Lepakshi Knowledge Hub in Hindupur for just Rs 500 crore to a private company.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he wondered why the Andhra Pradesh government was silent on the reported sale of the valuable lands close to Bengaluru for a song which was nothing but a huge land scam. “We should know for what purpose the lands are given and details of the land agreement. The son of an MLA is a director of the private company and we demand the government to explain what interest they had in the deal,” he said.

He also felt that the Governor should intervene to stall such land scams and sought a CBI inquiry into the episode.

Narasimha Rao alleged that the benefits like welfare schemes, pension and ration cards were being cancelled to BJP supporters and it also came to his notice that the names of a large number of BJP voters –not less than 50,000–were removed from the electoral rolls. A complaint regarding this was already made to the Chief Election Commission, he disclosed.

As for the liquor scam, the MP said that the Delhi Chief Vigilance wing had found that the rules were flouted and traced it to the Telugu states.

On the Amit Shah-Junior NTR meeting in Hyderabad, he felt that it was most likely that politics figured in their talks but only they could say what they had discussed.