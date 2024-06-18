GWMC budget to be presented on June 20

The council of the GWMC has approved an annual draft budget with an outlay of Rs 612.29 crore for the year 2023-24, and this year the budget is likely to be increased by few more crores.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 05:20 PM

Warangal: The budget of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) for the financial year 2024-25 would be presented on June 20.

The council of the GWMC has approved an annual draft budget with an outlay of Rs 612.29 crore for the year 2023-24, and this year the budget is likely to be increased by few more crores.

While it is customary for GWMC to put the annual budget in the last week of February every year, it was postponed this year due to Lok Sabha elections. Now that the elections are over, the Congress government was introducing a big budget for the first time, sources said.

Though it is estimated that the civic body’s own income through taxes would be between Rs.200 to Rs.213 crore, it manages to collect only between Rs. 65 crore to Rs. 85 crore annually. Similarly, the grants given by the central and State governments are shown at Rs. 400 to Rs.800 crore, but in reality the corporation receives only between Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 crore. Due to this, many works undertaken under the CM Assurance, General Funds and Smart City Schemes were not able to complete as the corporation was unable to clear the bills of the contractors.

In fact, due to lack of funds several new works undertaken by the corporation had not started so far. The corporators are expecting to get huge funds from the State government to take up various development works pending for a long time.

The budget session is likely to witness a lot of fireworks as the opposition is gearing to corner the ruling party on several issues.