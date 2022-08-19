GWMC commissioner directs officials of speed up tax collection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

GWMC commissioner P Pravinya addressing the meeting on tax collection at the office in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner P Pravinya has directed the staff of the taxation wing to speed up the collection of taxes to reach the target of Rs 88.89 crore for 2022-23 financial year.

She held a review meeting with the Revenue Inspector, Bill collectors and others on the progress of the tax collection including the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme here on Friday. Addressing the officials, she said that only Rs 32.57 crore had been collected against the target of Rs 88.89 crore, and warned that stern action would be taken against the RIs who fail to achieve the targets. She also asked them to regularly follow up the 100 top defaulters and appealed to the property owners to utilise the OTS and get the 90 percent interest waiver.

“The revenue officials must review the progress of the tax collection on a day to day basis,” she said Stating that 70 percent of the properties under the GWMC limits were geo-tagged, she asked the officials to take steps to achieve 100 percent geo-tagging at the earliest. “The staff must identify the new constructions/houses and revise the tax amounts if needed to increase the civic body’s revenue,” Pravinya said. Additional Commissioner Anis-ur-Rasheed, Deputy Commissioners Jona, Srinivas Reddy, RIs, and others attended the meeting.