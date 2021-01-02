GWMC gears up for new Hanamkonda bus station

While a total of 13 acres of land is owned by the RTC, some land is under the bus depot and it is said that the new bus station would come up in five acres of land

By | Published: 12:14 am

Warangal Urban: After much delay, authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are now gearing up for the construction of a modern bus station in Hanamkonda after demolishing the existing bus station complex.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that he had asked the GWMC authorities to prepare three or four models with a cost capped at Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction of the bus station in consultation with the engineering officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) within a week.

“After finalising the models, we will go for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The preparation of the DPR will hardly take 15 to 20 days,” he said, adding, they were planning to develop the bus station with lot of open space and fewer structures. “We will give priority to the front elevation of the bus station. We want to make it an icon that will go with the city’s development. We are also planning to develop the roads and junction near the bus station under the Smart City Mission,” he added.

While a total of 13 acres of land is owned by the RTC, some land is under the bus depot and it is said that the new bus station would come up in five acres of land. GWMC officials, however, were not forthcoming in commenting on the statement made by the then Warangal Urban District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil who said that the government had sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the construction of a modern bus station under Smart City Mission with shopping area, movie screens and hotels in the upper portion of the bus station complex with at least 60 platforms.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .