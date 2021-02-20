GWMC likely to have more wards

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar confirmed that the State government would take up the delimitation process before conducting the election.

Warangal Urban: The Town Planning Department officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are ready to take up the process of delimitation of wards once the State government gives its nod. Though the GWMC is yet to receive any official communication from the State government about the delimitation, sources said officials had already got oral instructions in this regard since the term of the incumbent council ends on March 14.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar confirmed that the State government would take up the delimitation process before conducting the election. “The number of wards would be increased to 66 from the existing 55 as per the population figures,” he added.

TRS corporator from 34th division Jorika Ramesh also said that Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations, which were smaller than the GWMC in terms of population and area, had gone for delimitation in 2019. “There are 60 divisions/wards in Karimnagar and Nizamabad corporations, while the number of divisions in GWMC is 58. Keeping this in view, the government will take up the process of increasing the number of the divisions,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official said that they were ready to take up the process as and when the Commissioner and Director of the Municipal Administration (CDMA) issues the orders. District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, however, said they had not received any official communication from the government.

