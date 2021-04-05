GWMC to conduct special camps to provide loan under PM Svanidhi

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will conduct special camps to provide a loan of Rs 10,000 under PM Svanidhi or Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme to street vendors. The scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 last to enable street vendors resume their activities and earn their livelihood which was hit hard by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the pandemic Covid-19.

Each street vendor will be sanctioned a loan to the tune of Rs.10, 000 at 7 per cent interest, which can be repaid in 12 EMIs. The interest paid of the above 7 per cent rate will be reimbursed under this scheme. The special camps will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, and 15 at the council hall at the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) headquarters.

The authorities have said that those who get the loan from the Atma Nirbhar Fund will get eligibility to get financial aid under several central sponsored schemes including Matru Vandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), and others.

The street vendors should carry a copy of the Aadhar card, a copy of the bank account passbook, passport size photos and PAN card to the camps. Meanwhile, an official said that they had identified a total of 42,556 street vendors under the GWMC limits. “While 35,551 have so far applied for the loan under PM Svanidhi, 27,497 of them were sanctioned the loan,” he said adding that the amount was disbursed to 26,050 of them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .