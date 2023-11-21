Gyanvapi case: Objection filed against lawyer’s plea

An objection has been filed in the Varanasi district court against the application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi for becoming a party in the civil suit, counsel for the plaintiff said

By IANS Published Date - 10:34 AM, Tue - 21 November 23

Varanasi: Plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas has filed an objection in the Varanasi district court against an application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on November 8, urging it to make him a party in the civil suit that seeks appointment of a district magistrate, or any other suitable person, as the receiver of a cellar on the southern side of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court will hear the case on Tuesday. Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, counsel for the plaintiff, said: An objection has been filed in the Varanasi district court against the application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi for becoming a party in the civil suit. Chaturvedi said he prayed to the court to reject the application. On September 25 this year, the suit was filed by Vyas in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi.

Also Read Allahabad HC begins hearing in Gyanvapi case

Simultaneously, the plaintiff filed an application in the district court the same day, urging the court to transfer the suit to itself. Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi had filed the suit on behalf of Vyas and the application for transferring it to the district court.

The suit is titled Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Commitee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque. Last month, district court ordered for transfer of the suit to itself after an application was filed in the court by the plaintiff seeking transfer of the suit.