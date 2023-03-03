Haj aspirants can now process passport applications at Begumpet PSK, RPO on March 4

In order to facilitate requests of Haj aspirants, it has been decided to process their passport applications in Passport Seva Kendra, Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: As the last date for submitting applications for performing Haj this year is March 10, to facilitate requests of Haj aspirants, it has been decided to process their passport applications in Passport Seva Kendra, Begumpet and Regional Passport Office on Saturday, March 4.

According to a press release issued here, the RPO said the Telangana State Haj Committee in its letter has requested for processing approximately 450 passport applications of Haj aspirants. Applications of all such applicants who have been referred by Telangana State Haj Committee will be processed in this drive.

Applicants were advised to carry all original and copies of required documents while visiting PSK, Begumpet. As a special measure, it was decided, to open two counters in RPO, Secunderabad premises for processing Haj applications.