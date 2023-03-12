Haleem may get dearer this Ramzan in Hyderabad due to rise in ghee, wheat prices

Although there is no religious significance attached to it, Haleem is sought after for its nutritious value and is typically eaten after one breaks their fast for the day

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

With Ramzan month around the corner, eateries across the city are making arrangements for making ‘Haleem’. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: A significant rise in the cost of haleem is expected this Ramzan season due to the increase in ghee, wheat, mutton and spices prices. This means a 400-gm plate of haleem would now cost around Rs 250, say makers of the Iranian delicacy in Hyderabad.

The dish makes its ubiquitous presence felt during the month of Ramzan across hotels and makeshift joints in the city. Although there is no religious significance attached to it, it is sought after for its nutritious value and is typically eaten after one breaks their fast for the day.

Mohd Irfan of Shah Ghouse Hotel says the prices of mutton, ghee, wheat and spices, especially cardamom, have increased in recent times. “The wages of workers, container prices, cooking gas and fuel prices are also considered while fixing the price. We can’t reduce the quantity as people are habituated to the portion of haleem we usually serve on a plate. There is no alternative for hoteliers but to go for a marginal hike. It is no more a profit-making business,” he says.

MA Majeed, the owner of Pista House and president of the Haleem Makers Association, says the demand will continue to rise. “Thanks to food delivery apps, the demand significantly increased last year and we expect the same this year too,” he says.

Those placing online orders are families who do not want to disturb their Ramzan prayer schedule and the class of people who want to savour haleem from the comfort of their workplace.

Hotels expect an encouraging business in the first fortnight and the last five days of the holy month. “Usually after the 15th of the Ramzan month, people focus more on shopping for Eid. So, we prepare less during this period to avoid losses. Towards the fag end of the month, the demand again shoots up as most hotels do not sell haleem after Ramzan ends,” another hotelier says.

Meanwhile, after earning accolades for its ‘Dum ke Rote’, Subhan Bakery at Red Hills will now dish out haleem. Syed Irfan, the proprietor of the bakery, says on public demand, they have decided to prepare haleem this Ramzan. “We assure to live up to the expectation of our customers in terms of taste and quality. The price will be on par with other noted restaurants in the city,” Irfan says.

The management plans to sell haleem at two places in Hyderabad — Nanalnagar on Tolichowki Road and the Subhan Bakery outlet at Red Hills — in addition to making it available through food delivery apps.