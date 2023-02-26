Hyderabad: Mecca Masjid works near completion

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

Visitors sit near the 17th century Mecca Masjid. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The conservation works at the historic Mecca Masjid are expected to be completed before the month of Ramzan.

The State government had allotted a budget of Rs 8.50 crore for taking up conservation work at the 17th century mosque and it was started a few years ago and after hiccups is now nearing completion.

“Almost all the work is completed. Whatever small works that are remaining will be completed by the month-end,” said Advisor to Government for Minority Affairs, AK Khan.

The works were initiated in 2017 with the Department of Heritage supervising them and the State Minority Welfare Department overseeing the project. “The delays were mostly because of the delicate nature of work involved. Again, every year we had to stop the work for a couple of months due to Ramzan when there is a huge gathering for prayers,” he said.

Before starting the works, the Department of Heritage along with the firm engaged for conservation of the mosque, studied the monument for around a year and its reaction to various climates before preparing a plan. Apart from the conservation works of the mosque, the State government also undertook reconstruction of ablution centre and washroom.

In view of Ramzan, the carpets are also being refurbished in the mosque. “All the carpets will be replaced and new once will be provided. Arrangements for breaking the fast and taraveeh prayers will be done,” AK Khan said.

The department also plans to take up beautification works in the open place in the mosque. Big earthen pots with flowering plants will be kept at different places in the mosque, he said.

Works taken up in professional way: AK Khan

Advisor to Telangana government on minority welfare AK Khan is the man who is regularly monitoring and following up the conservation works of the historic Mecca Masjid.

“The works required a lot of expertise and cannot have been done in a hurry. Of course, there is some delay but we want to ensure it is done in a thoroughly professional way,” he told Telangana Today.

The works in the mosque were taken in different phases after we divided the premises in different sectors. “In the beginning year, the Department of Heritage studied the reaction of the construction of edifice for close to one year. Later, they choose the material to be used in conservation works,” he added.

The works are expected to be completed in next few weeks.